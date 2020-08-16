Miley Cyrus reveals that she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth when she was 16

- Advertisement -

Recently, Miley Cyrus appeared on ‘Call Her Daddy’ where she gave a candid interview about losing her virginity to Liam Hemsworth when she was 16. In the latest episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, the Disney star shared about a lot of things including her past relationships and exploring her sexuality.

At the start of the episode, Miley said, “I was attracted to girls way before I was ever attracted to guys. When I was like, 11 years old, I used to think that Minnie Mouse was super f**king hot.” She joked about her Hanna Montana days, saying: “Which is so good I ended up on Disney so my chances with Minnie went up.”

Miley shared that her first ever sexual experience was with two women The singer was asked about her first sexual experience with a guy in which she said she lost her virginity to her now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth whom she met on the set of The Last Song in 2009. “I didn’t go all the way with a dude [until] I was 16,” Miley said. “It wasn’t Nick Jonas. But I ended up marrying the guy, so that’s pretty crazy.”

Miley shared that she lied to Liam at the start of their relationship so she “didn’t seem like a loser”, making up a story that she lost her virginity to a friend. The only trouble is that the same friend ended up marrying one of Liam’s friends and so nearly a decade after lying, Miley had to come clean.

- Advertisement -

“I couldn’t think of anyone so I just made somebody up that I knew but we’d never actually had sex before,” she said. “His friend ended up marrying him, so then he was like, ‘Now my friend is marrying someone you’ve hooked up with.’ So then, when I was like 24, I had to say that I lied when I was 16.”

She added: “It was a lie that I held onto for 10 years.”

“I think women are much more attractive,” Miley stated.

/TISG