Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth have moved on with new partners

Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth called it quits in August 2019 after less than a year of marriage. He filed for divorce 10 days later.

So, how are they doing 8 months after their split? A report on elle.com on Tuesday (April 7) states that both have moved on with their respective partners: Cyrus, 27, is dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, 22; and Hemsworth, 30, is seeing Australian model Gabriella Brooks, 21.

And the story behind the break has been revealed in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

An insider said that Cyrus just wanted her ex to be happy. The reason their relationship ended was because they wanted different things. The insider added that Cyrus knew how important love and marriage was for Hemsworth but that she just wanted to be independent.

Meanwhile, Brooks had helped Hemsworth move on after the divorce. While his family had supported him, it was Brooks who helped him realise there was something to look forward to after Cyrus. Brooks was described as quiet and low key, and someone who did not seek attention and enjoyed being alone with Hemsworth.

The insider shared that although Brooks was young, she loved Hemsworth. The model also clicked with his family and friends. Since they started seeing each other, there had been sparks between them.

In a Twitter thread, Cyrus pointed out that she was with Hemsworth for 10 years and that she loved him. However, she was at her happiest now.

Cyrus acknowledged that people called her a “twerking, pot-smoking, foul-mouthed hillbilly” but said that she did not lie. She added that she was proud that she was in a different place from when she was younger. /TISG