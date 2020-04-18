Miley Cyrus has been a victim of burglary thrice

- Advertisement -

A group of teenagers called The Bling Ring made headlines when they used to rob the homes of Hollywood stars about 10 years ago. The group has been arrested but that has not stopped other burglars from committing the same crime. A victim of burglary thrice in two years, Miley Cyrus seems to be very unlucky when it comes to this. In 2013, her home was robbed three times.

NY Daily News reported that the Wrecking Ball star’s home was first robbed in 2013. The culprits have not been arrested and Miley lost about $100,000 in personal goods and jewellery. Luckily, the singer was not home at that time as she was on tour.

A year later in May, NY Daily News said that a couple robbed Cyrus’ home, stealing jewellery and also her brand-new Maserati Quattroporte. The car was not just a pricey luxury car but was one of the fastest cars on the market at the time. It is said that the car alone costs about $120,000. Cyrus was away on tour during that break-in and the couple was found and arrested.

Cyrus’ home was a target for burglars on December 2014, with the burglar leaving with jewellery and personal items. Like before, Cyrus was also not home at that time. But thankfully, the thief was arrested and jailed.

Cyrus’ $120,000 car may seem average compared to other luxury cars but the singer was fortunate. USA Today reported that it was easy to locate her missing car as there are very few Quattroportes in the US, with only 755 of them being sold in the country at that time.

Her car is a 2014 model with a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 that generated 404-hp and can reach 176 MPH. The rare features made it easier for the cops to find the car. Cyrus’ ride was eventually found and it is believed that the DNA and fingerprints on the car helped crack the case.

Thankfully for Cyrus, her home has been free of burglars since then. She did not say anything about upping security and maybe by staying mum about her latest security systems, burglars would not be tempted to target her. So far what she has done is successful because she has not encountered new cases. Fingers crossed.

The Last Song actress is also a victim of many stalkers but the stalkers have been dealt with before anything bad happens. Cyrus just needs to be warier about her safety. /TISG