Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson relationship going strong but baby can wait

Just after divorcing from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter and then moved to Cody Simpson. It has been a couple of months but Cyrus and Simpson are going strong.

The relationship is moving fast but are they ready to take it to the next level and have babies?

In August last year, Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up after almost 10 years of dating and a couple of months in marriage. A source for Cyrus shared via People that they had agreed to separate.

Since they are changing as partners and individuals, they chose what is best for them and their careers. The source asked for their process and privacy to be respected.

After leaving Hemsworth, Cyrus started dating Carter and then moved on to Simpson.

Cyrus is getting serious with Simpson even though it has only been less than half a year since she split up with Hemsworth. Simpson has shared that they are moving fast because they have known each other for a long time.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, he said that they have been friends for so long that it is not like a crazy, sudden thing. They used to party and have fun back then but now they have found each other in a space where they are not partying, working real hard and that this “just keeps things healthy”.

On The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson shared that he and Cyrus are doing well but they are not ready for a family yet. He revealed that they are using contraception to avoid baby surprises.