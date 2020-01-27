Lifestyle Arts Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson relationship going strong but baby can wait

Miley Cyrus-Cody Simpson relationship going strong but baby can wait

Duo not ready to set up family and are using contraception to avoid surprises

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus the power couple. Picture: Instagram

Author

Lydia Koh

Date

Category

LifestyleArtsEntertainmentCelebrity
- Advertisement -

Just after divorcing from Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter and then moved to Cody Simpson. It has been a couple of months but Cyrus and Simpson are going strong.

The relationship is moving fast but are they ready to take it to the next level and have babies?

In August last year, Cyrus and Hemsworth broke up after almost 10 years of dating and a couple of months in marriage. A source for Cyrus shared via People that they had agreed to separate.

Since they are changing as partners and individuals, they chose what is best for them and their careers. The source asked for their process and privacy to be respected.

- Advertisement -

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are going strong. Picture: Instagram

After leaving Hemsworth, Cyrus started dating Carter and then moved on to Simpson.

Cyrus is getting serious with Simpson even though it has only been less than half a year since she split up with Hemsworth. Simpson has shared that they are moving fast because they have known each other for a long time.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, he said that they have been friends for so long that it is not like a crazy, sudden thing. They used to party and have fun back then but now they have found each other in a space where they are not partying, working real hard and that this “just keeps things healthy”.

On The Kyle and Jackie O Show, Simpson shared that he and Cyrus are doing well but they are not ready for a family yet. He revealed that they are using contraception to avoid baby surprises.

HollywoodLife reported that Cyrus is not asking their mutual friends about Hemsworth’s new squeeze. She is not making anyone uncomfortable and she is not checking up on her ex.
They have a few mutual friends that they still talk to but a lot of them chose sides and do not contact the others post-divorce. The split was difficult on their friends, too. /TISG

Post Views:
1
- Advertisement -
72,000FansLike
1,000FollowersFollow
4,000FollowersFollow
1,000SubscribersSubscribe
© The Independent News (Singapore)