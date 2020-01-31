Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth finalise divorce

- Advertisement -

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth officially divorced on January 28 after five months of filing documents and legal proceedings.

TMZ reported that the couple have legalised their divorce, five months after announcing their breakup. Cyrus and Hemsworth were dating on and off for close to 10 years before getting married in December 2018.

The duo ironed out the terms of their settlement in December last year but the divorce documents were not publicised.

It is believed that Hemsworth asked for a divorce last August, citing irreconcilable differences after Cyrus was seen cheating on him with Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter. Cyrus denied the claims, saying that she and Hemsworth had called it quits privately.

Shortly after the split, Cyrus moved on by dating close friend Cody Simpson while Hemsworth was spotted with Australian actress Maddison Brown and recently, model Gabriella Brooks.

An insider told HollywoodLife that Hemsworth would “always love Miley” despite the relationship not working out.

The insider added that Hemsworth misses Cyrus a lot and that he will always love her and vice versa. The couple did not have a conventional marriage and relationship and that proved difficult for both.

Since October 2019, Cyrus has been happily attached to Simpson. However, Cyrus said she still dreaded the day her marriage would officially end. The insider revealed that it is not something the singer would get over immediately and that there are still emotions to process.

To get over the ordeal, Cyrus has been focusing on creative projects and her career. Her experience has led her to write new music. Simpson is also helping her with her music as music connects them.