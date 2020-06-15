Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson take a break from Black Lives Matter protests

- Advertisement -

Songstress Miley Cyrus spent time with her beau Cody Simpson going shopping for groceries with her face covered with a cartoon-print mask. The singer has been utilising her wide social media platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement and protests.

The 27-year-old took a break from activism on Tuesday afternoon for a grocery run with her 23-year-old squeeze Cody Simpson at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles. Miley wore a playful fabric face mask that had a cartoon image of suns and a grinning mouth.

Her blonde fashion mullet was covered underneath a grey Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap. Miley wore a pair of high waisted denim jeans and black racerback tank top which showed off her arm tattoos. She paired her outfit with black Birkenstock sandals. The singer walked in the parking lot while she carried groceries in a paper bag. Cody slung a large reusable shopping tote over his shoulder and held a paper grocery bag in his other hand.

He wore a white T-shirt that showed off his biceps and paired that with grey Nike basketball shorts. He finished his look with a pair of bright blue socks and Vans sneakers. The Australian musician still had his close-cropped buzz haircut that Miley gave him in April. The couple looked cosy while shopping. They started dating in September last year. Cody put his arm around Miley at one point. The couple loaded their bags into the trunk when they reached their parked vehicle.

The romantic couple has been spending isolation together during the coronavirus pandemic. Miley has attended a Black Lives Matter protest on June 2, besides using her social media account to speak out against police brutality. Miley carried a Black Lives Matter sign with Cody while they protested in the streets of Los Angeles. The singer recorded the entire protests on her Instagram for her 110 million followers to see.

‘Yesterday I was joined by friends and experienced the power of peaceful protest organised by @blmlosangeles in front of @mayorofla’s house with a simple demand: defund the police. There is a lot of work to be done to end systemic racism and white supremacy in our country, and I personally still have so much to learn and do to support,’ wrote Miley.

She also mentioned the upgraded charges against Derek Chauvin and the other officers involved in the unjust killing of George Floyd on March 25.

‘We can’t stop fighting for justice—justice for George Floyd, for Breonna Taylor, for Tony McDade, for Ahmaud Arbrey [sic], and the too many names we don’t know,’ she wrote, ending by restating: ‘BLACK LIVES MATTER.’

George Floyd’s death started the revival of the Black Lives Matter movement across the nation with both celebrities and regular people voicing out their concerns. /TISG