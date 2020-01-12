Mike Tyson reveals secrets about Michael Jackson

- Advertisement -

King of the ring Mike Tyson used to have bad blood with King of Pop the late Michael Jackson. However, once they got to know each other better, Tyson changed his mind.

On T.I.’s ‘Expeditiously’ podcast, Tyson shared with T.I. about Jackson. He told T.I. that Jackson ‘dissed’ him in 1986 at one of his performances. Tyson was offended, writing off Jackson as a “cold[expletive],” according to TMZ.

The two of them started burying the hatchet when Jackson decided to invited Tyson to visit him at his home. Tyson then agreed to it and thus begin the start of a friendship. Through his visit, Tyson learned more about Jackson’s true personality.

“He wasn’t no… feeble lookin’ boy like Peter Pan. He’s [expletive] sharp. He knew what [expletive] time it was. It blew my mind.”

It may not be a legit explanation but it was a truthful one.

Based on TMZ, Tyson found out that Jackson was a ladies’ man. The Thriller singer shared pick-up lines with Tyson and taught him how to seduce and score. Nobody knew that Jackson was so skilled in this department.

Although the friendship between the two may be unexpected, both Jackson and Tyson are not just regular celebrities. The late Jackson may be gone for a while now but Tyson is still around sharing information about his good friend.

