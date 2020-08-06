Migrant worker stable after allegedly slitting his throat at Sungei Kadut dorm

- Advertisement -

A 36-year-old migrant worker is now in stable condition after he allegedly slit his throat on Sunday morning (2 Aug) at a dormitory in Sungei Kadut.

The police were alerted after the worker was found lying bloodied at a staircase landing of the dormitory at Block 53 Sungei Kadut Loop. The worker was lying in a pool of his own blood, with blood covering his face, neck, hands and his clothes. A disposable mask could be seen beside him, in photos an eyewitness took.

A spokesman representing the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that they were alerted to the incident around 7.30am and apprehended the man under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

A Ministry of Manpower (MOM) representative added that it was aware of the incident and that the man was attended to quickly. He said, “The dormitory operator and Fast Team (Forward Assurance and Support Team) on site reacted quickly and treated his injuries. He is now in a safe and stable condition.”

MOM’s investigations showed that the worker did not have any salary arrears. The worker’s food and accommodation were provided for and there were reportedly no signs that he was in distress before he allegedly slit his throat.

Just over a week before this latest case, the police attended to three cases involving migrant workers within a span of four hours on 24 July. A 37-year-old worker was first found dead at 512 Old Choa Chu Kang Road in a case of unnatural death with no foul play suspected.

Just a few hours later, a 19-year-old and a 40-year-old were apprehended in separate incidents at 506 Old Choa Chu Kang Road and 29 Senoko South Road respectively, under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act.

The MOM urged workers to reach out if they need help. Its spokesman said, “MOM advises all workers not to put themselves in harm’s way if they encounter problems. If they act rashly, it will make it more difficult for MOM to be able to assist them or to help solve their problems sooner.”