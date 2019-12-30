Microphones used during BTS tour put up for auction

- Advertisement -

South Korean K-pop boy band BTS has conquered the world, releasing three best-selling albums in 2019. It is no surprise then that the band is making its debut on the celebrity auction circuit.

The items up for auction are seven signed microphones used by the seven-member South Korean boy band, expected to sell for $USD10,000- $USD20,000 as a group. The auction is held next month during Grammy Awards week, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Julien’s described the microphones as the first ever to come to auction from BTS. Since its 2013 debut, BTS, with its message of self-confidence has spearheaded a wave of Korean pop music beyond Asia and into the United States in just six years.

This year, BTS became the first group since the Beatles to score three No. 1 albums in a year on the Billboard 200 charts.

Martin Nolan, executive director of Julien’s Auctions said that the microphones were used from 2017 to 2019 on the Love Yourself tour. He goes on to say that if you own something like this, signed by each member, it is highly collectible and in years to come will very likely continue to appreciate in value.

Along with guitars signed by artists including Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Dave Grohl and Pete Townshend, the microphones will be sold at the January 24 online auction to raise funds for the Recording Academy’s charitable arm, MusiCares.

It will be taking place two days before the Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on January 26. It is the same night that rock band Aerosmith is celebrated as the MusiCares group of the year for its impact on the music business over 50 years and its philanthropic efforts.

Steven Tyler, Aerosmith frontman will be selling off some of his signature scarves as well as a microphone stand, while guitarist Joe Perry is auctioning a signed Joe Perry Gibson Les Paul Signature guitar, which has a pre-sale estimate of $USD5,000 – $USD10,000. /TISG