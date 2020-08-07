Michelle Yeoh is currently filming new Marvel film

- Advertisement -

Malaysian action star Michelle Yeoh was in Sydney, Australia last week. The 58-year-old shared her uncomfortable experience doing a COVID-19 swab test. To those who are curious, the actress was in Australia to film Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ Michelle shared a photo of herself in a zen-like meditation pose. In the photo, you can see a stunning scenic view behind her and upon closer look, there is a huge Asian village set too.

Marvel’s first Asian based superhero film has recently resumed filming after a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. Simu Liu is the titular character Shang-Chi while Tony Leung Chiu Wai plays the villainous Mandarin (leader of the Ten Rings terrorist organisation). The cast also includes former TVB actress Fala Chen and Michelle’s fellow co-stars from Crazy Rich Asians, Awkwafina and Ronny Chieng.

Australian media 7News shared some helicopter footage of the set with the crew working on the construction. In the photos, you can see a large building being painted to make it look like a palace or temple.

According to The Direct, the architecture of these buildings seem to suggest that the scenes being shot here are not set in modern times. The publication predicts that this Asian village set might be flashbacks about The Mandarin and the big bad’s rise to power during his early days.

Check out the scenes:

Michelle is said to be the first Malaysian to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We can’t wait to find out what role she will be playing.

Born on August 6, 1962, Michelle Yeoh Choo-Kheng is a Malaysian actress who gained prominence after appearing in 1990s Hong Kong action movies. She is known internationally for her roles in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. She is credited as Michelle Khan in her early Hong Kong films.

Michelle was born in Ipoh, Malaysia and she won the Miss Malaysia pageant in 1983 at the age of 20. She later achieved fame in the early 1990s after starring in a series of Hong Kong action films in which she performed her own stunts, such as Yes, Madam (1985), Police Story 3: Supercop (1992) and Holy Weapon (1993). She was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her work in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.