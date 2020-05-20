Meme asks why foreigners aren’t fined for breaking circuit breaker rules

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Netizens highlighted the topic of special treatment towards foreigners in Singapore after a meme was posted on social media.

On Sunday (May 17), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff uploaded a meme with the caption: Singkies break CB rule: Fine $300; AMDK break CB rule: No fine.

Members from the online community were quick to share their agreement towards the meme, stating that this has been the setup for quite some time.

Many questioned the purpose of social distancing ambassadors who couldn’t be found in areas such as Robertson Quay, River Valley and Prince Charles Crescent. “Safe distance ambassadors and NEA (National Environment Agency) are afraid to go there,” commented Naim Banam. “Wait kena hantam, how?”

Some wondered the same thing, why so many ambassadors could be spotted at heartland areas but close to none at the place where the population was comprised of mostly foreigners. They tagged key Government offices such as the Ministry of Health and NEA.

Priscilla Yau confirmed that she passes by the areas every day during her run and sees them as “way too crowded.” She noted that the foreigners act like “nothing has happened in Singapore.”

A few netizens mentioned that the “law is never fair,” while others replied for respective ministries to shut down the area if the foreigners don’t respect the law. “There can be no exceptions when our lives are at stake,” said Thomas Hwang.

Meanwhile, some explained the probable rationale behind the issue. Foreigners will always have the upper hand because the economy needs their money through investment and spending, said Idris Imah. Bo Gee Tsong added that this was how the economy had been modelled, with foreign nationals building the foundations and “locals being the by-product of their hard work.”

Even Nas was included in the group, as the vlogger continues to release content amid the circuit breaker.

