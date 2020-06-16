Meghan Markle’s best friend loses job over racism row

- Advertisement -

Jessica Mulroney, a good friend of Meghan Markle has been removed from her Good Morning America (GMA) gig due to a racism feud.

ABC announced that it has cut ties with Jessica and she will not be a fashion contributor on GMA anymore. The incident happened after Jessica threatened to sue black influencer Sasha Exeter. Sasha and Jessica got into a racist feud over Instagram. Jessica was then sacked by CTV and department store Hudson Bay. She went on Instagram to say that she was withdrawing from her work engagements.

In the post, she said that the events that happened over the past few days have made it clear that she had work to do. She realised that being a white, privileged woman has put her far ahead of so many especially those in the black community. Though she cannot alter the past she can do her part in the future. She added that she respected the decision of CTV and have decided to withdraw from professional engagements at this time.

She will take the time to reflect, learn and focus on her loved ones. Jessica added that she will take the moment to clarify that she has no intention of pursuing any legal action and she admitted her mistake. Jessica apologised and said that she will be more committed to supporting anti-racism efforts and will do everything in her power to right this wrong. A GMA representative told DailyMail.com that Jessica will be stepping away from her professional engagements and that includes Good Morning America and she will no longer be part of the show.

- Advertisement -

Sasha was in the news when she said Jessica had taken “offence” to her call for bloggers and social media influencers to speak out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Sasha is a former athlete and she runs the SoSasha website. She claimed that Jessica sent her a message which seemingly threatened to destroy her career. When Sasha publicised the message, Jessica said sorry and posted her apology on Sasha’s Instagram page.

Sasha later claimed that Jessica had sent her another threat privately and that Jessica threatened to sue her. Sasha shared a grab of the message, which read: “Liable suit. Good luck.” The influencer added her thoughts on it, writing: “After her public apology on my post yesterday, I received this via DM. “Please take in the time stamp in green on the top left of the screen. Also poor thing didn’t even spell ‘libel’ correctly… sigh.”

In another Instagram post, Sasha said here is what happens when you call out someone with privilege and wealth. She added that they publicly apologise on your post to preserve their image while privately threaten a lawsuit to try and shut you up. Since the incident, the head honchos at Bell Media and CTV cancelled Jessica’s bridal series I Do, Redo, saying that her actions were in conflict with their “commitment to diversity and equality.”

Jessica apologised on her Instagram page saying that Sasha, “rightfully called me out for not doing enough when it came to engaging in the important and difficult conversation around race…”.

“I took it personally and that was wrong. I know I need to do better”, she added. /TISG