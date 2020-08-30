Meghan Markle talks about raising Archie to be a feminist

- Advertisement -

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has revealed that she and her husband Prince Harry are raising their one-year-old son Archie to be a feminist.

In 2018, as the Sussexes were starting their royal life together, they made advocating for gender equality a priority. During a royal tour after announcing their engagement, Meghan shared to a fan that Prince Harry is indeed a feminist. Meghan’s bio was published on the official website for the royal family and it read: “I am proud to be a woman and a feminist.”

The royal couple is now raising their toddler son Archie to be a feminist. Meghan recently became candid about it while speaking to feminist icon Gloria Steinem for Makers Women. When Gloria said to Meghan, “You can be a feminist and be masculine and a guy,” Meghan replied, “Like my husband!”

“I love that when he just came in he said, ‘You know that I’m a feminist too, right Gloria?! It’s really important to me that you know that,” said the Duchess. Meghan said that Prince Harry is setting a model of feminism for Archie. “You need that,” she continued, ” and I look at our son. And what a beautiful example that he gets to grow up with: a father who is so comfortable owning that as part of his own self-identification.”

“That there’s no shame in being someone who advocates for fundamental human rights for everyone, which of course includes women,” Meghan shared. Steinem said, “He is a nurturing father. Because then your son will grow up knowing it’s OK to be loving and nurturing.”

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be stepping down from royal duties, they appeared to have their future endeavours lined up. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to their home-away-from-home, Canada before settling down in California permanently. However, no one could have predicted the COVID-19 pandemic and the damage it cost. So for many months, Harry, Meghan and their son Archie Harrison were in quarantine at their Tyler Perry’s USD$18 million Beverly Hills home. /TISG