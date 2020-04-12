Meghan Markle returns to LA with a trip down memory lane

- Advertisement -

Originally from Los Angeles, Meghan Markle started out as an actress in TV drama series Suits long before she became a member of the British royal family. After getting married and spending two years in England, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry upped and left the monarchy to start life anew in the US, together with their son, Archie. Meghan has even set her sights on returning to acting. After spending some time in Canada, the royal family is now back to Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is not a strange place for Meghan as her mother Doria Ragland, together with their celebrity friends, agents, business managers, lawyers and publicists are readily available with a helping hand. Meghan’s mother, Doria is a yoga instructor and she lives in a humble Mediterranean-style abode in South LA.

The area is called Windsor Hills and it hints at the 63-year-old former social worker’s royal connections. Windsor Hills is nicknamed ‘Black Beverly Hills’ and it has stunning views of Downtown LA’s skyscrapers. Meghan and her husband were unable to convince Doria to move to the UK.

The couple has relocated to California but it is unclear whether Doria will leave her current residence to move in with them. Despite joining the royal family two years ago, Meghan still remained in contact with her Beverly Hills-based team to handle her business affairs. She had a voice acting project for an elephant documentary for Disney and her fee was donated to charity. In fact, Prince Harry was the one who pitched to Disney’s boss on his wife’s behalf.

People who are in charge of helping the Duchess of Sussex for upcoming work projects include Nick Collins of Gersh Agency, Andrew Meyer, who runs Freemark Financial and lawyer Rick Genow. The royal couple also has celebrity friends and those who attended their wedding two years ago include George and Amal Clooney, Elton John, and Oprah Winfrey.

The Clooneys were reportedly moving to LA from the UK. The couple are parents to twins Ella and Alexander who are not much older than 10-month-old Archie. Oprah is partnering up with Harry and Meghan on a mental health documentary.

The TV host supported the couple’s decision to step back from royal duties when it was announced back in January. Another celebrity friend, Elton John would most likely be spending time with the Sussexes. Jay-Z and Beyonce, Priyanka Chopra and Serena Williams are some of the big names that are acquainted with Harry and Meghan.

Following Megxit, Prince Harry and Meghan were forced to use the Sussex Royal name so the couple has continued their charity work through a non-profit organisation named Archewell. The chief of staff is a former member of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. At a young age of 13, Meghan started doing charity work when she was studying at the Immaculate Heart High School in the Los Feliz neighbourhood east of Hollywood. /TISG