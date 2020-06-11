Meghan Markle “had less time to adjust to role in royal family”

- Advertisement -

In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, a member of the British royal family, Countess Sophie of Wessex, spoke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step down from royal duties.

The countess, who is the wife of Prince Edward and aunt of Prince Harry, hoped that the royal couple is happy with their new residence in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking to People, the countess said that she had more time to adapt to the royal family than Meghan did.

That was because she had been seeing Prince Edward for five years before staying at Buckingham Palace for her six-month-long engagement. Meghan did not have the same amount of time to adjust to her new role in the royal family.

The countess said that she and Prince Edward try to raise their two children with the understanding that they will probably have to work for a living. Their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is 17 and their son, James, Viscount Severn, is 12. They have decided not to use the HRH titles. The children have the titles and can choose to use them from 18 but she thinks that it is highly unlikely.

In other news, an old video of Markle sharing about racism has resurfaced online recently. It has appeared following the death of an African-American, George Floyd, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

In the video, Markle says that racism hits her personally as she is biracial and the majority of people cannot tell what she is mixed with. She says that her life is like that of a fly on the wall. She adds that some slurs she heard hit her hard. Some years earlier, she had heard someone use the N-word on her mother.

She hopes that by the time she has children everyone will be more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it is all about.

Prince Harry and Markle, who got married in 2018, have a son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He is a year old.