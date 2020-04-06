May the 4th be with you! — Janil Puthucheary to Singaporeans

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The recently announced stricter measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections have led to a Star Wars reference by Senior Minister State (Communications and Information) Janil Puthucheary.

On Friday (April 3), Dr Janil took to Facebook to encourage Singaporeans. He said: “Ok friends. We are Singapore, we got this. We can stay calm, united and disciplined. Stay at home. Go out only for essentials. And if you can’t avoid contact wear a mask.”

The stricter measures announced by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong that day, called “circuit breakers”, are aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 infections. Most workplaces, except those engaged in essential services and key economic sectors, will be closed. “Food establishments, markets and supermarkets, clinics and hospitals, utilities, transport and key banking services will remain open,” said Mr Lee. Schools will also shift to 100 per cent home-based learning.

There will be tighter movement control measures as the public is urged to stay at home and avoid socialising if possible. “Go out only to do essential things,” Mr Lee said.

- Advertisement -

The heightened precautionary measures are set to begin on Tuesday (April 7) for workplaces and Wednesday (April 8) for schools and will last until May 4.

in his Facebook post, Dr Janil said: “We’re all looking forward to the date and am I the only one who has noticed: May the 4th be with you!?”

The Star Wars reference inspired one of those who commented on the post, Mr Vincent Ng, to design the following logo for the end date of the stricter measures, with the words “Star Wars Day — May The 4th Be With You.”

“I know it! Singapore government are Star Wars nerds!,” commented Mr Derek Leong.

Others agreed with the Government’s decision, although painful.

Ok friends, we are Singapore, we got this. We can stay calm, united and disciplined. Stay at Home. Go out only for… Posted by Janil Puthucheary on Friday, 3 April 2020

Read related: