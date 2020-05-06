MasterChef Australia’s Poh Ling Yeow: It’s not a love triangle

- Advertisement -

Poh Ling Yeow of MasterChef Australia fame gave a rare interview recently that revealed details of her marriages, according to dailymail.co.uk on Monday (May 4).

Poh told TV Week about admiring her second husband, budding actor Jono Bennett, 39, for keeping her humble despite her success. The 47-year-old said they live a minimalist life with just the dogs and business.

Poh often returned to Adelaide to be with Jono when filming the cooking show at the beginning of the year.

When asked if the couple had plans to start a family, Poh replied that they did not. The couple first knew each other in 2009 in the first season of the cooking show, during which Jono worked as a production assistant. After filming ended the duo started seeing each other and tied the knot five years later.

Over the years, Poh’s love life has included two marriages and a love triangle.

In 1990, Poh married Matt Phipps. They were both Mormons. They split nine years later and Matt married her best friend of 20 years, Sarah Rich.

In 2014, Jono and Poh got hitched. Surprisingly, both couples started a business together, opening a cafe in Adelaide named Jamface.

Poh told Mamamia in 2017: Matt “is my ex-husband. She’s my best friend. And when we broke up, they got together and it’s all dandy”.

Poh said that people tend to complicate it, calling it a love triangle but it is not. Matt is her brother now but people are never interested in the history. They want everything to be sordid.

However, Jono feels jealous that Matt and Poh have maintained their friendship even after the split. He had told Woman’s Day in 2017 that it is human to be jealous but it does not make it right. He added that there is a lot of history between Poh and Matt and it is not something easily taken away. /TISG