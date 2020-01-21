Mark Hamill wins Malaysian hearts by accidentally using the Malaysian flag instead of the American one

- Advertisement -

US actor Mark Hamill who is famous for his role as Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars film franchise has made a mark in Malaysia for a slight miscommunication.

The Star Wars actor recently appeared in The Rise of Skywalker and he became popular online after accidentally tweeting a Malaysian flag emoji instead of an American one.

The 68-year-old blasted Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook CEO for his move to allow political ads on Facebook.

In the tweet, Hamill wrote that he was disappointed at Zuckerberg for valuing profit more than truth. He said he deleted his Facebook account and that it did not matter for the world but Hamill will sleep better at night.

The actor used two emojis to show that the US is more than just about money but he mistakenly used the Malaysian flag instead of the American one.

There are 14 red and white stripes for Malaysia and 13 red and white stripes for the US. On the top left is a royal blue canton.

Both flags are indistinguishable to Americans as the emojis are small.

Even though Hamill corrected his mistake, the original tweet created much excitement among Malaysians.

Malaysians thanked Hamill, asking him to visit the country one day.

Hamill then tweeted that now everyone would have a good laugh at his expense for his mistake in using the Malaysian flag instead of the American one.

He said the fact remained the same and no country measures their worth in money.

He also added that he now has a lot of Malaysian followers.

Wayang from Malaysia tweeted big love from Malaysia and has been following Hamill since 1977.

Gary tweeted that Malaysia is a paradise. He said that the actor could not have selected a more beautiful country with nicer people to accidentally post a flag from.

He added that Malaysians are the nicest accidental friends he will ever make.

Malek tweeted that a small town in his hometown Sarawak was called Padawan. It is a term used for Jedi apprentices in the Star Wars universe.

He said that in Sarawak, Malaysia, there is a place called Padawan but he has not found any Jedis there.