Marine Parade pre-school retains cut-out in honour of Goh Chok Tong

Singapore — A pre-school in Marine Parade has retained a cut-out of former Member of Parliament Goh Chok Tong, who bowed out of electoral politics ahead of the 2020 General Election.

The PCF Sparkletots pre-school was one of the early education branches under the PAP Community Foundation (PCF), which was founded by the People’s Action Party (PAP).

Mr Goh played a vital role in the development of PCF in its early days and served as the foundation’s first chairman. As the former longtime Marine Parade MP, Mr Goh was very involved with the branch and has been guest-of-honour at its events.

After Parliament was dissolved, Mr Goh, 79, had said that he would not stand for re-election and that he was retiring from politics after 44 years.

The Marine Parade PCF Sparkletots branch has decided to honour Mr Goh by keeping a cut out of him.

Mr Goh wrote on Facebook on Thursday (July 23): “Marine Parade PCF Sparkletots hosted me to a small farewell lunch, and presented me with a beautiful gift. Each teacher chose a word to describe me, as engraved.

“While there, I caught up with my cut-out. He was cut up that he would not be seeing me regularly in Marine Parade. I have retired but he is being retained. Thanks all you beautiful PCF teachers and staff for your dedicated service.”

Marine Parade PCF Sparkletots hosted me to a small farewell lunch, and presented me with a beautiful gift. Each teacher… Posted by MParader on Thursday, 23 July 2020

Mr Goh had said earlier that it was a health scare that triggered his retirement.

Sharing on social media that he had a cancer scare some time last year, Mr Goh said his doctor had discovered a white spot on his voice box that could have been benign or cancerous. He could not, however, undergo a biopsy since he had just had two arteries stented and his blood thinned.

Mr Goh said: “Some time last year, my doctor discovered a tiny white spot on my larynx. It could be malignant or a harmless leukoplakia. Early biopsy was considered. My voice was affected. Cardiologist overruled a biopsy as I just had two arteries stented and blood thinned.

“Meanwhile cut off wine, caffeine, curries and durians to see if the white spot would disappear. Follow-up sessions showed a shrinkage of the white spot. Final confirmation was delayed by COVID-19.”

The former Prime Minister shared that he saw his doctor recently and found that the white spot had disappeared. While he hinted that this health scare was why he chose to retire, he also said that it was “fortunate” that he had stepped down:

“Saw my doctor this morning. Hooray! No more white spot. But too late to reverse my decision to retire as MP. Fortunately. I am enjoying my first week of post-MP life.”