Marine Parade GRC MPs get on a Zoom call to discuss municipal matters

- Advertisement -

Like many Singaporeans who have been taking part in virtual meetings as they work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, Marine Parade GRC MPs Goh Chok Tong, Tan Chuan-Jin, Edwin Tong and Seah Kian Peng have taken to using video conferencing app Zoom to discuss municipal matters.

Emeritus Senior Minister Mr Goh said that Mr Tan initiated the call between Marine Parade GRC advisers to discuss the well being of their residents. Mr Tan, who also serves as the Speaker of Parliament, shared on Facebook last Thursday (28 May):

“We continue to engage not just residents but also each other as we discuss issues and concerns in our community here at Marine Parade GRC. Like the nation at large, life goes on and municipal issues continue to matter.

“Increasingly, the fall-out from COVID-19 is beginning to affect our residents and we need to also determine what would be helpful at the community level, while supporting national efforts.”

- Advertisement -

He added: “We also shared good practices as the CB situation is new for all of us and we continue to learn from each other how best to keep in touch with our residents and importantly, how to look after them in the time of COVID.”

Giving a peek into the types of matters that were discussed during the call, Mr Goh shared on Facebook that one of the decisions the ward advisers made during the meeting was to upscale the pilot caregiver support programme in Marine Parade into a GRC project.

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin convened a Zoom meeting of the Marine Parade GRC advisers and their key grls. Purpose was to keep… Posted by MParader on Saturday, May 30, 2020

We continue to engage not just residents but also each other as we discuss issues and concerns in our community here at… Posted by Tan Chuan-Jin on Thursday, May 28, 2020