Mariah Carey not a fan of the Kardashians or Madonna

- Advertisement -

The name Mariah Carey is associated with one of the greatest singers of all time. With a singing career spanning three decades, Mimi has developed iconic status among her peers and fans. The singer is also known to be a diva that knows how to throw shade at fellow celebrities and most times she does it in the most subtle way. A number of stars who have been targeted include Madonna and the Kardashians. One of the Carey feuds that people recall was with rapper Nicki Minaj.

On Season 12 of American Idol, the two singers were judges for the show and viewers got a front row seat to the bickering between them.

TMZ shared footage of a behind-the-scenes battle in which Minaj yelled, “Say one more disrespectful thing to me, if you say one more disrespectful thing to me, off with your head! … I’m not f*cking putting up with your f*cking highness over there.” Carey shot back with, “Do I have a three-year-old sitting around me?”

Another incident involved Jennifer Lopez where Carey said she did not know the singer even though J.Lo said that they have met several times before. Demi Lovato received Mimi’s wrath too when she interfered to defend Lopez.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t know her either, and so I wouldn’t say anything to her,” Carey said of Lovato on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Celebrities like Madonna and the Kardashians are also celebrities she either ‘can’t stand’ or ‘don’t know.’ In the ’90s Madonna and Carey had a feud when Madonna told Spin that she would rather “kill herself” than be Mimi. Mimi responded to Madonna during an interview with MTV and said, “I really haven’t paid attention to Madonna since I was in seventh or eighth grade when she used to be popular.”

Mimi also appeared on British TV and did not specify but mocked American stars who suddenly adopted British accents for no reason. Reality stars are also recipients of Carey’s wrath when she threw shade at the Kardashian-Jenner family. In 2016, before the premiere of her docu-series Mariah’s World, Carey was with Complex at the restaurant Nobu in Malibu.

The famous family happened to be filming in a private dining area at the same time. Mimi glanced over at the private room and told the publication, “Some of us talk about other people and what they do and la la la. But I’m not that person.”

A year ago, Carey threw more shade their way telling Israeli reporter Yarden Ben Aviv, “Some people’s goal is to be famous, not to have a craft or an art that they’re famous for. Today, you can be famous just from being on a reality … well, doing … you don’t really have to do much.”

Fans believe that Carey’s beef is really with Kim Kardashian West who used to date her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Carey is launching an upcoming memoir where we can learn more about her feuds and it is speculated that the singer will discuss her alleged romance and fallout with rapper Eminem.

The book was written with Michaela Angela Davis and it is named The Meaning of Mariah Carey. Carey will read the audiobook version.

“This book is composed of my memories, my mishaps, my struggles, my survival, and my songs,” the “Heartbreaker” artist wrote in an Instagram post. “Writing this memoir was incredibly hard, humbling, and healing. My sincere hope is that you are moved to a new understanding, not only about me but also about the resilience of the human spirit.”

The memoir will be released on Sept. 29.