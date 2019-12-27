Mariah Carey dons Dubai designer clothing in a new ‘All I Want For Christmas’ behind the scene video

- Advertisement -

Every year during Christmas time, for the past25 years, Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas is You is aired. And Mariah Carey is giving fans exactly what they wanted with the release of a new music video to go with the festive hit.

On Sunday, December 22, in a special behind-the-scenes promotion for the new video, Carey showcased what went into the making of the clip, complete with nutcrackers and candy canes.

In the special video, it appears the UAE made its way into the promo shots. Carey wore a scooped neck, fully sequined green dress from Dubai designer Alina Anwar. It is one of her many looks which includes a Santa playsuit.

The designer, Anwar said that she hopes to see more and more Hollywood stars wear her brand and as a Dubai-based fashion label she is so overwhelmed by the trust that they are giving her. She is here to advocate UAE-made products are world-class.

Anwar have dressed celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jenna Dewan.

The official video does not showcase the dress and you cannot find it anywhere because it is featured in the behind-the-scenes promotional video which has already raked up to 599,000 views (at last count).

The hit song ‘All I Want For Christmas is You’ is part of Carey’s Merry Christmas album. It is its 25th anniversary this year and Carey is promoting it on social media. The song topped the Billboard charts for the first time this year.

Carey marked the occasion with a tweet on Monday, December 16, using happy emojis. In the tweet, Carey wrote, “We did it.”

The National quoted The Economist as saying that Carey has earned more than $60 million in royalties from the track over the years.