Many back call to be nice to GrabFood riders who may be slightly late

Singapore – “Be nice to GrabFood riders if they deliver your food slightly late. They need to queue to go into malls today too,” read the caption of a social media post which spurred support for food delivery riders from members of the public.

On Saturday (March 28), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff posted a photo of a GrabFood rider queueing to enter a mall with the caption: “You may be hungry, your food may not be on time. But spare a thought for those doing their best to buy your orders while you are sitting comfortably at home.”

You may be hungry, your food may not be on time. But spare a thought for those doing their best to buy your orders while you are sitting comfortably at home.<Reader's Contribution by Mad> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Friday, March 27, 2020

The online community was quick to show its appreciation of the service of food delivery riders, especially at a time when people are told to practice social responsibility and limit going out to public places.

One man, concerned about the safety of the riders, said that on seeing that it was going to rain recently, he decided to cook instant noodles for himself.

Many food delivery riders also commented and thanked the netizens for their support and understanding.

Meanwhile, a kind soul took an extra step to brighten a rider’s day. According to a viral Facebook post on March 27, GrabFood rider Syed Shafiq was surprised when his customer messaged him to say that he did not need to deliver an order of 10 cups of tea for it was a treat which he could share with others. It so happened that the customer was a fellow GrabFood rider and was acquainted with having to work in a hot climate.

Amidst all this crisis of corona outbreak . We food delivery riders still go out there to deliver in the hot sun and… Posted by Syed Shafiq on Thursday, March 26, 2020

