Manpower Ministry plans to better protect Singaporeans from job discrimination

Manpower Minister Josephine Teo revealed today (Jan 1) that her ministry has plans to update the Government’s Fair Consideration Framework to better protect Singaporeans from job discrimination.

In a lengthy Facebook post that covered fairness in the workplace, Ms Teo asserted that her colleagues at the ministry “actively pursue fairness at the workplace” every day and seek to ensure fairness for job-seekers, older workers, low-income workers, self-employed persons as well as employers.

She said: “As we begin 2020, my colleagues at MOM and I re-dedicate ourselves to strengthening fairness at the workplace as a value and a virtue. With fairness as a foundation, we can have more progressive workplace practices.”

Revealing that her ministry is preparing for Budget 2020 and the Committee of Supply debate, Ms Teo shared that the Government has plans to update the Fair Consideration Framework. She said: “Expect stronger deterrence for discrimination against Singaporeans when hiring, but also stronger support for employers who are committed to giving our people a fair chance.”

The minister added: “As cliched as it may sound, the pursuit of fairness at the workplace is a journey without end. We must always strive to do better. We can and we will.”

