Man removes safe distance sticker from a public vehicle and sticks it on girlfriend’s chest

A man has drawn public ire after posting a video of himself peeling off a safe distancing sticker in a public vehicle and sticking it on his girlfriend’s chest. In stark contrast to the rather childish amusement he expressed in the video, netizens responded with criticism and called him out saying he should be fined. Some Facebook users even called the attention of Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) by tagging their account on the post.

A video of an individual committing a rather foolish and immature act while onboard a public transportation vehicle with his supposed girlfriend was recently shared on the Facebook group, All Singapore Stuff.

The girl stunned. We oso stunned.<Reader's Contibution by Tan> Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Though it has since been taken down, the short video clip captured him peeling off an LTA safe distancing sticker and transferring it onto his girlfriend’s chest. Such stickers have been stuck around seats of public vehicles, disallowing passengers to sit on them in order to maintain social distancing measures onboard public transportation.

Though the individual’s supposed girlfriend did not look very amused, the man put the words “Imma mark my girl” over his video.

However, in total contradiction to the individual’s amusement, netizens called for him to be fined–especially considering the reason behind the utilisation of LTA safe distance stickers in the first place. As they play a part in helping Singapore get a hold on the Covid-19 virus, the man’s tampering with the markers drew criticism, with many saying he should be fined. Other netizens even tagged the Facebook account of the LTA in order to draw their attention to the incident.