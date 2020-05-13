Man refuses to wear mask properly, challenges building staff member

- Advertisement -

Another video of someone refusing to wear a mask in public — this time properly — went viral on social media on Tuesday (May 12).

The 20-second clip showed a man at the entrance of Novena Square 2.

The man, who had a mask on but which was pulled down below to his chin, was seen shouting at another younger man, presumably a member of the building staff: “What are you going to do to me? What do you going to do with me.” (The other man says something). “No, I ask you, what are you going to do to me?”

The building staff member then said: “Can you put on your bloody mask or not?”

- Advertisement -

The man then started shouting at the top of his voice. “If I don’t put what … the thing what … If I don’t put … my … bloody mask, what do you want?”

The building staff member said: “What do you want now?”

The man then moved back from the entrance and, indicating that he was ready to fight, said: “I challenge you, come.”

The video footage ended with the building staff member saying again: “What do you want now?”

Last week, a woman at Sun Plaza was filmed refusing to wear a mask and taunting safe distancing ambassadors.

The two-and-a-half-minute-long clip showed a woman arguing in both English and Mandarin with safe distancing ambassadors as well as the mall security guard.

Despite a safety distancing ambassador explaining that it was required under the law to wear a mask, she said: “I can’t hear what you’re saying. If my ears can’t hear what you’re saying, that means I would not be able to hear.”

“Don’t be an a*****e,” she said to another, presumably for taking a video of her.

“Are you all dumb, or sophisticatedly stupid?” she was also filmed asking the safety distancing ambassadors for not taking any action sooner.

First-time offenders who do not wear a mask will be issued composition offers of S$300, and repeat offenders will face higher fines or prosecution in court for serious cases.

TISG has reached out to the management of Square 2 for comment. /TISG