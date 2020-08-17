Man hit on the head by falling glass bottle in Punggol

- Advertisement -

A 35-year-old man was the victim of a piece of ‘killer litter’ when he was hit by a glass bottle falling from a above on Tuesday evening.

The injured man was subsequently taken to the hospital, where his wound was reportedly 4 cm long.

Chinese language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that the victim was chatting with a group of friends when the bottle hit him on the head, which started bleeding.

The high-rise killer litter incident happened at Block 227A Sumang Lane in Punggol.

- Advertisement -

The man was at the foot of the block when he was struck on the head by a beer bottle inside a plastic bag, which also contained some tissue paper and a receipt.

Last year, Andrew Gosling, 47, an Australian man was involved in a condominium fatal killer litter case.

Gosling had allegedly thrown a glass wine bottle from a lift landing on the seventh storey of the Spottiswoode 18 condominium towards a table near the barbecue area on the fifth storey at around 8.30 pm on Aug 18.

The bottle hit delivery driver Nasiari Sunee’s head, causing a skull fracture that led to his death.

The 73-year-old driver was at a housewarming party of a relative when the bottle hit him just as he was about to eat.

The eldest of four children, service manager Nas Suriati Nasiari, told The Straits Times in an interview that relatives heard two thuds before her father collapsed on the ground with a head wound. They then spotted an intact glass bottle nearby.

Offenders convicted of causing grievous hurt with an instrument can be jailed for up to 15 years and fined or caned. /TISG