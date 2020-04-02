Man fakes car accident, allegedly to claim compensation against driver

- Advertisement -

In a video circulating online, a man seemed to have faked being the victim of a car accident in order to make a claim against the driver.

The video, shared on popular Facebook group ‘All Singapore Stuff’ on Facebook on Monday (Mar 30) showed a scam involving two men. As they crossed the road behind a taxi that was passing, one of them kicked the wheel of the taxi, trying to imitate a sound as if the cabbie had just run over or had hit the man’s foot.

Meanwhile, his accomplice could be seen walking to the front of the taxi trying to stop the driver from driving off and alleging that his friend had been hit.

The entire incident was filmed from the dashboard camera of the car behind the taxi, and as such the man kicking the cab can be clearly seen.

- Advertisement -

The man walked to the driver’s side and gestured to his foot, before sitting down on the side of the road, as if he had been injured.

Because the ‘injured’ man’s friend tried to stop the cabbie from driving away, the car behind presumably honked, refusing to let them stop. The man in the scam can then be seen angrily gesturing at the driver as well.

The video was captioned as, ‘Times are so bad now that one even has to resort to faking an accident to get compensation. Desperate scammer spotted at Geylang’, with many netizens commenting on how desperate the two men were.

/TISG