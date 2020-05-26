Man caught urinating in HDB corridor says it was an “emergency”

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A video of a man caught urinating in an HDB corridor has gone viral in social media. Some of those who commented on it felt that the man deserved some understanding because it was an “emergency” but others felt that one should not urinate anywhere just because of that.

The video was posted on Monday (May 25) on the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page. It showed a man who was urinating in a Housing Board (HDB) corridor during the circuit breaker period being confronted by a resident. The two men then argue over whether it was right to urinate there.

The video, with more than 114,000 views and 580 comments, has resulted in another debate — this time online.

There were people who were sympathetic towards the man who had urinated in the corridor. Others felt that it was wrong of him to do that.

Others suggested that the resident could have spoken in a more civil manner.

Other residents point out that, instead of apologising, the man who had urinated had got upset.

Others question the understanding being shown to the man who urinated. One even asked for the addresses of those who supported the man so that he could go and urinate outside their homes and see whether they would be so forgiving.

Meanwhile, a few netizens have advised the resident to submit his recording to the authorities and let them handle the situation.

