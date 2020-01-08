Man caught on CCTV assaulting woman and dislocating her jaw at Prinsep bar

- Advertisement -

Footage of a fight taking place at a bar along Prinsep Street was shared online last week (Jan 3), going viral.

In the video, three men and three women can be seen getting into an altercation. One of the victims, Kylie Yun, has since gone public with the CCTV footage of her alleged assault.

She shared the video footage on Jan 4, and wrote that her attacker dislocated her jaw. Yun said that she was sharing the incident publicly as she wanted to publicise the actions of the alleged attacker.

She also claimed that it was not the first time that the attacker, whom she has also named in her post, had “[laid] hands on a person from the opposite gender”.

- Advertisement -

The post has since gone viral with more than 400 shares.

At the bar, Yun said that the man was hitting on her and her friend, but when they politely asked him to leave, “he refused to budge and instead elbowed my face out of the blue and dislocated my jaw just because we didn’t want to be pestered, just because we wanted our nice alone time”.

She wrote, “This is a very traumatising experience.. no one should be treated like this… i’m writing this to the public because i’m scared, and i hope that there will no longer be anyone else that have to go through this horrifying experience”.

Naming her attacker as Benjamin Ng Wei Jie, Yun wrote that this was not the first time he got into a fight with someone or hit a woman.

In another Facebook post that day, Yun wrote explaining her reasons for naming her attacker and for sharing unconsored images of what he looked like. She wrote: “I want the public to know that he is a vicious and violent person, everyone needs to stay away from him if they ever see him around because he’s dangerous and aggressive.

#2 I want him to know that ITS NEVER OKAY TO HIT A LADY”.

According to the police, a 25-year-old man has been arrested yesterday (Jan 6) for voluntarily causing hurt. /TISG