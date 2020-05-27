Man caught on camera after urinating at common corridor

- Advertisement -

A video of a man who was caught red-handed after urinating along a common corridor of an HDB block has gone viral.

The minute-and-a-half-long clip was not only circulated on social media, it was also widely spread on WhatsApp Messenger.

The video starts with a resident of the block asking the masked man what he was doing in the area. The man replied that he had come to throw some things as the refuse chute of the block was a shared one.

“You got urine there right?” the resident asked.

- Advertisement -

“Ya la I urine, but I got throw water”, the man admitted. When the resident probed and asked why he specifically had to relieve himself along the corridor, the man answered that it was an emergency and that he could not control himself.

The masked man also told the resident that he was initially at the block.

“Then downstairs, go downstairs. Why you come here and pee?” the resident asked.

To this, the man admitted, “No, just now I came up I smoking la”.

“How can you pee in our area. You go and clean the place up”, the resident insisted.

At this point, the man realized that he was being filmed and asked the resident if he would make him clean the area but still use the video footage to lodge a complaint against him.

Repeating that he had to relieve himself as it was an “emergency” and that all the shops below were closing so he could not use their toilets, the man added, “Wah lao, all closing mah. I also smoking down here staircase what”.

Predictably, the resident asked, “Is it allowed to smoke in staircase anot?” (sic)

The man asked the resident why he was so fussy and insisted that he had cleaned up his urine by washing it with water.

The clip ended as the two men continued to argue about why one had urinated at the common corridor, and the other repeating that it was an emergency.

Netizens who commented on the video were divided. Some found the man’s reason acceptable, that it was indeed an emergency. Others added that they found his presence suspicious as he seemed to be loitering and even smoking.

Smokers are liable to a composition sum of S$200 if caught smoking in prohibited places, or up to S$1,000 if convicted in court.

Urinating or defecating in public is an offence under the Environmental Public Health Act and offenders are liable to a maximum fine of S$1,000 for the first conviction. /TISG