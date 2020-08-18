Man believed to be City Harvest Church cell leader slammed for cycling into cat

- Advertisement -

A man believed to be a cell group leader at City Harvest Church has been slammed online for using his bicycle to deliberately run into a neighbourhood cat, after a video of the incident began circulating online.

In the video, the man can be seen slowly using his bicycle to run into a cat that is sitting by a pillar while some others in the background can be heard goading him by saying, “let’s go, let’s go”. The cat appears to be distressed and scampers away while the man looks back with a smile at those who are filming him.

The man uploaded the video to his own Instagram story with the caption, “I love cats.”

Facebook user Andrea Chan reposted the video on her social media page and publicly called out the man. Revealing that she personally knows the man, Ms Chan claimed that the man is a cell leader at the City Harvest megachurch.

In a Facebook post published on Sunday (16 Aug), Ms Chan claimed that this is not the first time the man could have been antagonistic to cats. She wrote: “A church cell leader of city harvest, I left your cell group because of how the rest of the members condone to your actions (up your volume to hear what they’re saying in the video). If this is your definition of fun, you really have issues.

“I was a cell member, hearing you joked in the past about how you’ve abused another cat by throwing something at it (not sure what item was it) to get rid of it, or even scaring the cat when it wasn’t doing anything to you. If no other members are going to voice up about your wrongdoings, then this isn’t the cell group I wish to be in.”

Ms Chan, an animal lover, asked what kind of example the man is setting for the members in his cell group and pointed out that he should respect all of God’s creations, including cats. She said that she is publicly calling out such acts because it is unacceptable even if it was a joke and added that she has highlighted the matter to the SPCA and NParks’ Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS).

The netizen also revealed that she confronted the man who ran his bicycle into the cat on Instagram. A screenshot she posted appeared to show the man claiming that he was only “playing” and that the cat “still live happily ever after” while Ms Chan chided him for not leaving the poor cat alone:

Ms Chan’s post is going viral with nearly 4,000 shares in a matter of hours. Netizens responding to the post slammed the man and the others who egged him on and praised Ms Chan for speaking up for the wellbeing of the animal. Read her post in full here:

