Man accused of murdering wife in Sengkang condo remanded for psychiatric observation

A 48-year-old foreigner was charged on Saturday with the murder of his wife a day earlier in a condominium in Sengkang.

Paul Leslie Quirk, a podiatrist who holds a long-term visit pass, is accused of murdering management consultant Christina Khoo Gek Hwa, 43.

Quirk was arrested at the Esparina Residences condominium.

Ms Khoo was found unresponsive in their third-floor unit when police arrived at 12.07 pm. She was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics. A white dog was also found dead at the foot of the block.

Neighbours who spoke to the national broadsheet said the couple were sitting and talking at their balcony when they started arguing about something. The commotion reportedly lasted 15 minutes before dying down.

A dog was then heard barking and Quirk was seen carrying it and throwing it over the balcony.

The couple got married on Aug 8, 2017. Neighbours said they had been living in the condo for several years and that a child — who the couple referred to as their son on social media — would sometimes stay with them. The couple would regularly walk hand-in-hand around the area.

Quirk has been remanded at Changi Prison’s medical centre for psychiatric observation for three weeks and will return to court on Jan 24. He could face the death penalty if he is convicted of murder.