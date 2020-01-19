Man accused of double murder was in night club brawl 4 months earlier

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The man accused of killing both his mother and grandmother on Oct 27 last year was in a night club brawl four months earlier.

Gabriel Lien Goh, 22, was charged the next day with the murder of his 56-year-old mother and his 90-year-old grandmother.

Goh’s involvement in the brawl was revealed on Friday, when a man faced a charge of voluntarily causing hurt in the incident.

Goh had been drinking with two friends at Club Nexus along New Bridge Road on June 4 last year. They left at around 1.30 am but the already-drunk Goh went back for his cigarettes.

He, however, mistakenly entered another club. The security head there had to escort him out for making a move towards female club-goer.

The security head, Sim Toon Kiat, 32, reportedly pushed Goh. A brawl started. Goh was beaten up by a number of men. One of them, Muhammad Raushan, 20, punched Goh in the face and kicked him in the head.

Goh was found unconscious and bleeding on the floor when the police arrived. He was taken to hospital.

Raushan pleaded guilty on Friday to voluntarily causing hurt. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan 24, according to CNA.

Goh’s murder case is pending. He faces the death penalty if found guilty.-/TISG