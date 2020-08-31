Man, 24, charged with murdering wife, 26, in Boon Lay Place

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 24-year-old Chinese national has been charged with murdering his 26-year- old wife in Boon Lay Place.

The man, who was identified as Cui Huan, allegedly murdered his spouse, Ms Liang Xueqiu, along the footpath at Block 211.

The assailant appeared in district court via video conference. It was reported that he did not show any emotion when the charges were read out.

The police received a call for help around 6.30 pm on Thursday (Aug 27).

- Advertisement -

According to a report in The Straits Times, the call was from 20-year-old student and part-time delivery rider Mohamed Nasrullah. He said that his younger brother had told him about a woman lying motionless on the ground floor. When he got there, about 10 people were at the scene. He called the police and officers arrived in 10 minutes.

He said: “The bystanders were standing around without calling the police so I decided to… make the call.”

Another person called the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The woman, who was unconscious, was taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She was pronounced dead at 9.58 pm.

Mr Mohamed Nasrullah said he had not seen the victim in the neighbourhood in the past.

Police officers arrested Cui Huan within three hours of receiving reports of the incident.

If the accused is found guilty of murder, he faces the death penalty. /TISG