Male NTU student accused of filming another who was having a shower

Singapore — The police are investigating an alleged voyeurism incident in a hall of residence at the Nanyang Technological University on Wednesday (Aug 26).

The NTU said in a statement that campus security was alerted to the incident at around 3.45 pm that day. The university and a 20-year-old man are assisting the police with their investigations.

The incident allegedly occurred between two males who lived two doors apart.

According to soapbox.sg, an independent student-run news organisation, the alleged victim, a third-year student said he was naked in the shower when he heard creaking sounds from his bathroom stall door.

The 23-year-old mathematics student said that he looked up and saw a black phone over the door with its camera pointed at him.

He shouted and opened the door, only to see a man running out. He realised from the person’s clothes that he was his neighbour.

The victim got dressed and confronted the alleged culprit, who had changed his clothes by then. The latter told him that it was the first time he had committed such an act and asked if they could settle the matter quietly through payment. He said in Mandarin that he was being “playful” and “curious” and insisted he did not manage to take any footage.

An NTU spokesperson said: “We are providing all necessary pastoral care and assistance to the students concerned. The university is assisting the police in their investigation.”

The NTU statement added that it “takes a very serious view of any criminal conduct” and that any student found guilty will be subject to disciplinary action, which may include suspension or expulsion. /TISG