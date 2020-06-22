Malaysia’s first astronaut and wife expecting twins again

- Advertisement -

Datuk Dr. Sheikh Muszaphar Shukor, Malaysia’s first astronaut announced on his social media accounts that he and his wife Dr. Halina Mohd Yunos are expecting twins again.

The restaurant owner shared that this will be their second set of twins. Their first pair of twins, Sheikh Adam and Sheikh Noah, was born in 2017. The 48-year-old said that he is grateful for the news and that his wife is now 13 weeks pregnant. He expressed that he is thrilled, speechless and over the moon.

He added that it is like deja vu all over again and that they have always wanted a big family. The astronaut said that carrying twins during pregnancy is high risk as they have gone through before. It was double of everything, double nausea, double vomiting, double bloating, double craving, double bleeding, all of which his wife went through. Dr Sheikh Muszaphar said that it was hard seeing Dr Halina go through her first trimester while working as a frontline to treat coronavirus patients and she deserved his utmost respect.

- Advertisement -

Friends and followers of the astronaut sent congratulatory messages and prayers to his family. The news broke on Instagram as well as Twitter. He was also a trending topic online. A Twitter user named @aqilbean commented about the astronaut’s facial hair. According to him, “Wow. Those beard really works! Congrats both of you! Dr Halina once commented on Dr Sheikh Muszaphar IG ‘Don’t shave if you want baby number 5’. Looks like it’s not gonna be just num 5, but baby num 6 also!”

The couple also has two daughters together, Sophea Isabella and Sophea Natasha in addition to the twin boys. In 2007, Dr Sheikh Muszaphar made headlines for being the first Malaysian astronaut to go to space. In other news, he became a delivery boy during the Movement Control Order (MCO) to serve Malaysians food. The 48-year-old shared an image of himself on Instagram sitting on a motorcycle while wearing a food delivery bag in front of his restaurant, Rebung. Dr Sheikh Muszaphar also spoke about his foray into the F&B industry and the ups and downs in sustaining it. /TISG