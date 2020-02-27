Malaysia’s Anwar says group of MPs back him to become PM

- Advertisement -

Veteran Malaysian politician Anwar Ibrahim said Wednesday a group of lawmakers had backed him to become the country’s next prime minister days after Mahathir Mohamad’s shock resignation.

But his comments came moments after Mahathir, at 94 the world’s oldest leader, said that he wanted to form a unity government and was willing to return as premier.

Anwar read a statement saying MPs from three parties that had been members of the “Pact of Hope” alliance, which formed the government until Mahathir’s resignation, had named him as their candidate for the premiership.

