Malaysian singer Namewee’s latest song banned from Chinese airwaves

Malaysian singer Namewee is in hot soup again. The Muar-born’s singer’s latest song Beyond The Edge is banned from Chinese airwaves because of its reference to the Hong Kong protests.

The song is a tribute to legendary Hong Kong rock band Beyond and its music video drew ire from Chinese netizens for being perceived as supporting Hong Kong independence. Scenes of protesters dressed in black and covered in face masks running from tear gas are shown in the music video.

The beginning of the video shows a blue sky and Namewee uses that as a metaphor for freedom. The Beyond The Edge music video gained more than 330,000 views since Saturday, attracting criticism. The co-singer for Beyond The Edge, Fu Jiu from China has expressed regret over the song. His management company shared in a statement that Fu Jiu was asked by Namewee to partner up in the song last August. Due to the controversy and also the fact that Fu is a Chinese citizen, he will not be singing or promoting the song in the near future.

Namewee has confirmed on Facebook that the song has been removed from Chinese airwaves. Namewee, whose real name is Wee Meng Chee also noted that how people want to perceive it is beyond the creator’s control. Some may say that the singer should not drag politics into it but the truth is, singers are always dragged into politics.

Namewee was born on 6 May 1983 as Wee Meng Chee and he is a rapper, composer, filmmaker and actor. He gained prominence after launching a controversial song called Negarakuku. He released his first film Nasi Lemak 2.0 in early 2010. In 2012 and 2013 he released Hantu Gangster and Kara King. In September 2012, Namewee launched a talk show series on YouTube called Namewee Tokok.

The notorious celebrity was nominated for Best Male Vocal Mandarin award at the Golden Melody Award in 2016 and 2017. Namewee was arrested in August 2016 for filming a music video featuring performers dressed as religious leaders going about a church, a mosque and a Chinese temple which insulted the dignity of Islam.