Malaysian singer Ika Mustafa cleared of coronavirus

The recent Wuhan coronavirus scare has caused a lot of panic and fear especially for people who have been travelling in and out of China.

Malaysian singer Ika Mustafa was in China recently and she was relieved after testing negative for the coronavirus (2019-nCov).

The 22-year-old went home after getting the test results and she said alhamdulillah, she was glad that the coronavirus test results were negative.

The doctor said that Ika was only having a fever and that it was not related to the symptoms of the coronavirus.

our prayer has been answered. alhamdulillah negative ♥️🥺 — Ika Mustafa (@IkaMstafa) January 28, 2020

Malay Mail reported that Ika was quarantined for three days.

Ika was in Haikao, China for work-related matters and was quarantined at Hospital Sungai Buloh (HSB) last Sunday upon returning from the trip as she was feared to have contracted the coronavirus.

In her China-bound flight, the Damaikanlah singer was sitting near a 60-year-old person from Wuhan who had the flu and was coughing.

Ika said she could not wait to go home and go back to eating normally.

She shared that in the three days she was quarantined, she had no appetite to eat but now she looked forward to enjoying all her favourite food.

The coronavirus (2019-nCov) started in Wuhan, China where patients developed pneumonia without any reason and current vaccines or treatments do not work. Symptoms include breathing difficulties, fever and coughing. It was reported that the cause could be from consuming bat soup.

The virus is transmitted from human to human and the transmission rate has been escalating since mid-January 2020.

The incubation period (time from exposure to the development of symptoms) of the virus is between two and 10 days and it remains to be determined if it is contagious during this time.