Malaysian singer Bella Astillah announces pregnancy with Aliff Aziz

Despite all the drama over the past few months, Malaysian singer Bella Astillah has reconciled with her former Singaporean husband Aliff Aziz. Bella responded to comments on social media about the status of their relationship and she confirmed that they were back together. The 26-year-old mother of one reunited during the iddah period so they do not have to remarry. The iddah period is a time when newly-divorced couple can reunite via verbal pronouncement or by re-consummating their relationship.

Bella announced that she is pregnant with Aliff’s child but she did not specify which state of pregnancy she is in. The Sabahan actress said that she trusted in God’s plan for the couple. Aliff has been acting irrationally and has had problems with the law. Bella said that she has faith in God, and ultimately God decides everything. She added that the bitter memories will one day become great lessons and that she was grateful for everyone’s prayers.

Bella and Aziz got married on September 9, 2016 and they have a three-year-old son. Following Aliff’s string of affairs, the couple filed for divorce on 16 May 2019. Aliff was entangled in a few crimes where he was charged for allegedly stealing RM1,200 from Indonesian celebrity Raja Yunika Perdhana Putri as well as stealing a box of cigarettes and a lighter from a man at a Starbucks in Singapore in September last year.

Aliff was also charged with disorderly conduct for getting involved in a physical fight in Singapore where he was pinned down by cops two months ago. Since Bella and Aliff reconciled, there has been backlash towards the couple directed more at Bella. The young mother said that she did not take the negative remarks personally and has forgiven those who insulted her. She told Harian Metro that people have ridiculed, slandered and labelled her stupid but she has forgiven them. Bella added that she will focus on positive comments only and people can think whatever they like.

Bella said that even though she tried to explain, haters will always have something to say and it is up to her whether she makes the right or wrong choice. She said that many thought her decision for reconciliation was unwise but the singer said that she will bear the consequences.