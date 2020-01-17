Malaysian rock band Lefthanded celebrates 40th anniversary in Singapore concert

- Advertisement -

Not many rock bands can say that they lasted for a long time especially since music tastes changes as time goes by.

For fans of Malaysian classic rock band Lefthanded, this is good news for you. Lefthanded is celebrating their 40th anniversary and they are performing in Singapore on March 7, 2020.

The performance will also feature Datuk Ramli Sarip as their invited guest and the concert will be held at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore.

Named the Seruan concert, it will feature all of the band’s classic hits throughout the their history.

Ramli says the concert is a journey about the history of the band. He adds that it is about remembering the steps all the way, from the positive to the negative as well as the music that kept them united.

He was the band’s producer 30 years ago and he was vital in developing Lefthanded, according to the band’s guitarist, Rahman Mahmood (also known as Man Kidal).

One of Lefthanded’s inspiration is Ramli’s band Sweet Charity.

Man Kidal also shared that Datuk Ramli Sarip is responsible for the band’s support on their songs with his guidance.

He also noted that Lefthanded follows Sweet Charity. Appointing Datuk Ramli Sarip as the producer and being part of the team was the correct decision.

The concert will also pay homage to previous members of Lefthanded.

Hits like Tiada Lagi Kidungmu, Ku Di Halaman Rindu and Keadilan will be played during the two-and-a-half-hour concert.

In a history-making move, the performance is organised by OG Offgrid Projects Theatre. No Malay musician or singer had ever played there since its opening in 1929.

Idi Qalif bin Taha, general manager of OG Offgrid Projects said the band and Datuk Ramli Sarip will be the first.

The performance features Datuk Nash on vocals, Man Kidal as the main guitarist, Fly on bass, Ritz Metalasia on the second guitar, Roza Rio playing the keyboards and the late Man Dayak’s son, Hafiz as the drummer.

Grab your tickets at www.ogoffgrid.com.