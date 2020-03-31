Malaysian Queen has been cooking for hospital workers taking care of Covid-19 patients

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — The King and Queen of Malaysia are now under quarantine after seven members of the palace staff tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday (March 24).

Before that, however, the Queen, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, had been using her culinary skills to cook for hospital workers taking care of Covid-19 patients.

Malaysia has 2,470 individuals who are positive for the virus, the highest number of any country in South-east Asia. Thirty-five people have died so far.

The Queen, who is known to have a love for cooking and baking, started posting on March 21 that she was preparing food for various hospitals.

She posted a photo of a vegetable dish on her Instagram account that she cooked for the doctors, nurses and staff of the Sungei Buloh Hospital.

On the same day, she posted about a dish of rice and fish. “The least i could do ….. for the govt servants sacrificing their lives ….. i salute them.”

The next day, she posted a photo of another dish of Javanese vegetables, egg curry, turmeric fried chicken. This was for the Kuala Lumpur Hospital and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre.

The following day, she made chocolate chip mini cupcakes.

On March 23, she made more food for delivery to the Sg Buloh Hospital and CPRC.

The Queen has received many messages of thanks for her culinary efforts, as well as her determination to lighten the load of the frontline workers.

After the seven palace staff were hospitalised for Covid-19 on March 24, everyone in the palace was placed under quarantine for two weeks. Deep cleaning was also carried out at the premises.

Both the King, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and the Queen were tested for Covid-19 and both received negative results. They are also under quarantine.

Malaysia was placed under a two-week lockdown from March 18 to March 31 because of Covid-19 but this was later extended to April 14 following a sudden spike in cases on March 25. /TISG

