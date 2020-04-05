Malaysian entrepreneur Vivy Yusof apologises for insulting the B40 class community

- Advertisement -

Malaysian fashion mogul Datin Vivy Yusof is facing backlash after responding to a social media post by Aleeya Zailan, a fellow entrepreneur. Aleeya wrote that once the poor receive financial aid from the government, they will become jobless after the movement control order (MCO) period ends.

Vivy agreed with Aleeya’s statement, saying that it was short term relief and everything would go back to normal after the MCO period concludes. The exchange between the two caused a backlash, with most people condemning Vivy and Aleeya for their negative comments towards the B40 class people.

The Fashion Valet co-founder’s statements were trending on Twitter at one point. Vivy then resorted to damage control by going on to her Instagram account to apologise.

Aleeya then went on to make her Instagram account private.

On Wednesday, 1st April, Vivy took to Instagram to apologise in a 7-minute long IGTV clip. She said that she did not make any insulting comment. The comment was made in a Facebook Live video that was not even hers as she does not have an account.

She also said that she did not intend to question the financial aid received by the groups as mentioned. She said that she was afraid that the economy might affect businesses and workers. Vivy clarified that she did not say that such groups do not contribute to the nation.

The 33-year-old said that the backlash to these statements had taken a toll on her and also affected her husband and parents.

A Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) petition has also been created to remove Vivy from the board of directors. Vivy plans to take legal action on the above parties and those who are spreading lies about her. The entrepreneur said that the actions were mean and that it was unthinkable to do this to someone. She said that it was a lot to take and she could not bear to see her loved ones bear the brunt of it as well.