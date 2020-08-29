Malaysian celebrity chef brings up former son-in-law’s infidelity

- Advertisement -

Malaysian celebrity chef Chef Wan opened up about the court’s ruling on his daughter, Serina’s divorce case with former husband, Gavin Edward O’Luanaigh. For the uninitiated, the court ruled that Serina will get full custody of their daughter, Isabella Saffiya. As for their eldest son, Tristan Tareef, he will be staying with his father. Chef Wan acknowledged the news on Instagram by posting a photo of his pet cat, Jade.

If you thought the post was about his furkid, then you are wrong. Chef Wan opened up about his daughter and also his former son-in-law. The cooking icon said that he felt sad to part ways with his grandson.

“So sad with the court’s decision. Whatever it is, it will never be a win-win situation for both parents anyway. As the saying goes, there will always be a situation that puts us between the devil and the deep blue sea. That’s why when we want to get married, we have to be ready to take responsibility,” wrote Chef Wan.

He continued, “But if both parties (husband and wife) can’t take these responsibilities, then things will be difficult. Especially these days we hear a lot of husbands exploiting their partner’s money and fail to provide nafkah (financial support) for their wives. Rina (Serina) failed in her marriage because of that. Not to mention her husband’s stingy trait as well as his previous love affair,” seemingly throwing shade at the British businessman.

- Advertisement -

Talking about this sad outcome, Chef Wan said that he is willing to sacrifice for his loved ones. “As long as I can make others happy, good karma will come back to me in various forms. God will double our sustenance because He knows that we are sincere. Let people say whatever they want, in the end it’s about our intention. God sees everything,” wrote the public figure.

“Just carry out your responsibility so that it will not affect the children’s future. Even though divorced, both must prioritise their responsibilities to their kids. But both parties cannot be stubborn and greedy when it comes to taking care of their children. No one can ever take their father or even their mother’s role. Let’s learn to accept and respect that,” advised Chef Wan.

He concluded, “Both are equally important, despite the differences in one’s religion and race. Parents must be civilised and not quarrel like cats and dogs, as it will resolve nothing. Don’t be arrogant and selfish. Enough is enough. Be mature and move on with your life and adventures. I have mine too.😜”

Serina and Gavin, or his Islamic name Salahudin Ghafar, officially divorced on August 1, 2017 at the Petaling Jaya Syariah Court, after seven years of marriage.