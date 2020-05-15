Malaysian-born TVB actress Vivien Yeo resigns after 16 years in industry

- Advertisement -

Malaysian-born actress Vivien Yeo has resigned from TVB after 16 years in showbiz. On 27 April 2020, she gave birth to a baby girl back in her hometown in Malaysia. The baby who is nicknamed YV weighs 2.7kg and was born through C-section. The news came as a surprise as Yeo did not reveal her pregnancy. Yeo is currently going through confinement period with her newborn.

Yeo has reportedly been wanting to leave her contract for awhile but TVB did not allow her to do so. With the birth of her baby and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yeo’s career has been affected. Faced with no other choice, TVB allowed Yeo to end her contract. The Johor-born actress said in a statement that she is grateful for everyone’s support all this time and that her contract with TVB has ended.

She thanked TVB for giving her so many opportunities since she moved to Hong Kong. She is also happy that TVB gave her good roles these past two years. The company also sent her overseas to do travel and hosting shows. Unfortunately she was unable to align her timetable with these projects and had to drop out. Yeo is thankful to TVB and her colleagues for helping her out all these years. She asked for forgiveness for not being able to thank everyone personally. She added that she will continue to work hard and take care of her family and business.

Vivien Yeo was born Yeung Sau Wai on 20 July 1984 in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. She is a Malaysian born Chinese actress who signed on to TVB in Hong Kong. She won the 2003 Miss Astro Chinese International pageant as Miss Photogenic, Miss Elegance, Miss Fresh Look and Best Figure Award. In 2004 she made it to the top five finalists in the Miss Chinese International pageant.

Yeo’s big break came during 2018’s The Learning Curve of a Warlord. She was also in Brutally Young which was her last TVB project. Yeo also has a beauty spa business aside from her acting career.

Yeo kept her wedding last year a secret. VY is the Johor native’s first child with businessman husband Yip Sai Yeung, 38. She did not disclose details of her wedding until the media found out last October. The couple met in 2012 and tied the knot abroad in a secret ceremony in early 2019.