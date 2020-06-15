Malaysian actress Siti Elizad responds to netizen who called her outfit ‘manly’

- Advertisement -

Malaysian actress and television host Siti Elizad Mohamad Shariffudin, 36 received a negative remark from a netizen about her motorbike outfit. The Harley Davidson fan was put off when a netizen left a childish comment on her Instagram post. Elizad was spending her weekend with her spouse and fellow motorbike-riding friends. In the photo, Elizad was wearing a bandanna, denim jacket, jeans and sneakers.

The netizen wrote that Elizad looked manly. The comment has since been removed as the netizen received retaliation from Elizad’s fans. Her fans called the netizen “makcik bawang” for her insensitive comment. “Makcik bawang” directly translates to onion aunty in English and in Malay, it means gossip queen. Elizad spoke to mStar, saying that she could not believe anyone would criticise her even when she was covered up in her motorbike outfit.

She added that she did not care if people said she looked like a man. She was not going to wear a skirt while riding her bike. Elizad added that if she posted a sexy photo, people would gossip. Yet now she is wearing clothes that covered everything and she still gets condemned. Her post had received 12,000 likes on Instagram with many netizens and fellow stars supporting the actress. They commend her on her unique style.“I just want to be your pillion rider,” wrote actress and singer Elly Mazlein. “There’s only one thing I care about. That’s not being invited to go for a ride,” joked comedian Achey Bocey.

- Advertisement -

Followers praised her look and said that the Syurga Yang Kedua actress will always look stylish and asked her not to pay attention to nasty comments. They also wished her a safe ride. /TISG