Malaysian actress Lee Sinje turns 44

On January 23, actress Lee Sinje turned 44 but the day almost slipped her mind. Only when she got up did she see birthday wishes from friends.

The actress took to social media to say that forgetting her birthday has been a frequent occurrence over the last few years. Nevertheless, she thanked everybody for their wishes and wished them a Happy Lunar New Year.

Actress Charlie Young uploaded a picture of herself, Lee, Gigi Leung and Valen Hsu at a birthday party.

Eagle-eyed fans noted that the picture was shot in 2018 when they were celebrating Young’s twin sons’ birthday.

It was said that an old picture was used because the friends could not meet up for Lee’s birthday due to a busy schedule.

A day before, Lee uploaded a picture of herself cleaning before Lunar New Year. She joked that she is a ‘plain and simple housewife’. It was a reference to the character Yun Ling whom she played in The Garden of Evening Mists.

The actress said she gives away things she does not need and makes several trips to the recycling station to avoid using plastic bags.

The Garden of Evening Mists tells the story of a woman who seeks refuge from the brutality of World War II in the rolling hills of Cameron Highlands. She meets a Japanese gardener played by actor Hiroshi Abe whom she falls in love with. The film features a global cast including Taiwan-based Malaysian actress Angelica Lee Sinje, Japanese actor Hiroshi Abe, Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang and British actor David Oakes.

The movie is based on Malaysian writer Tan Twan Eng’s 2012 book. During Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards last November it received nine nominations and it bagged the Best Makeup and Costume Design.

Lee is wed to Oxide Pang, a Hong Kong director. The Malaysian actress became famous after starring in a horror movie called The Eye which was directed by twins, Oxide and Danny Pang.