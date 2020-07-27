Malaysian actress condemned for letting 5-year-old daughter dance to BLACKPINK

- Advertisement -

Malaysian actress Rozita Che Wan has been slammed for uploading a video of her daughter dancing to BLACKPINK’s new single How You Like That. Known as Che Ta, Rozita posted the video earlier in the week on a special Instagram account for her daughter Aaisyah Dhia Rana who has over 1.5 million followers. The young girl was seen dancing to BLACKPINK’s hit single while sporting a T-shirt that featured the girl group. Netizens were unimpressed with the video and condemned Che Ta for uploading content featuring her daughter at a young age.

“Oh dear, there’s no need to teach her to do TikTok,” said one user in the comments, referring to the video platform commonly used to share short dance clips. Che Ta, who is believed to be the admin of the account had a quick respond to the user and she said that there was no need for her to teach her child as children are tech-wise enough to know their way online.

“I don’t need to teach her. Kids these days are very smart,” said Che Ta. Other netizens continued to offer criticism of Che Ta’s parenting style and claimed that she wasn’t raising her daughter in a proper manner by allowing her to participate in online dance trends.

“Yes, kids these days are smart but parents need to be smarter when it comes to raising their kids. “We need to teach them from a young age not to flail around like that. Your daughter is already pretty, cute, and beautiful, and she’s still beautiful even when she doesn’t do all that.” “Sorry, I just wanted to share my opinion,” one user wrote.

“(Che Ta) has a daughter that’s perfect in all regards but she can’t raise her right. Is she not afraid of the consequences?” said another. Some of Che Ta’s fans also stepped up to her defence and told others to mind their own business and stop policing other people’s parenting styles. “You guys only know how to show negativity. Just take care of your own kids, enjoy this video, and be done with it,” one fan wrote.

Aaisyah was born on November 1, 2014 to Che Ta and her actor husband Zain Saidin, 36.

The child is a huge fan of BLACKPINK and even themed her fifth birthday party last year after the quartet pop group from South Korea.