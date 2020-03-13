Malaysia puts football on hold over coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Malaysia’s football leagues will be suspended from next week to avoid spreading the new coronavirus, officials said Friday.

This weekend’s fixtures will be played behind closed doors, they added after emergency talks hosted by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM).

“Monday onwards all leagues and competitions under Malaysian Football League and Football Association of Malaysia will be postponed until further notice,” FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam told AFP.

Malaysia has recorded 149 coronavirus cases, although 26 of them have recovered and been discharged.

Football has been badly affected by the pandemic, with leagues in Italy, Spain, Japan, South Korea and China also on hold.

